"We have to make sure everyone is breathing"

If you think illicit drug use isn't a problem in the Okanagan think again.

Carmen Rempel is the Executive Director of Kelowna's Gospel Mission.

"It is something that is very present with us and are dealing with it on a daily basis. Our staff actually have to go around and continually check the beds just to make sure everyone is still breathing".

Rempel says not only do they have to worry about the COVID pandemic but the Opioid crisis as well.

"Our outreach team which is out on the street, they are always going out first thing in the morning and making sure everybody wakes up."

Earlier this month, the BC Coroner Service reported 2020 was the provinces worst year in terms of lives lost due to illicit drug overdoses.



