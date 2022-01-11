"We may be entering soon a place of decline"

"We are getting the sense we are leveling off a little bit."

Those optimistic comments from Doctor Bonnie Henry today during a media briefing.

With high rates of transmission across the province, Doctor Henry says hospitalizations are going up.

Henry says many people in hospital have the Delta variant.

"This strain of the virus is mostly mild in people who have the protection that vaccination offers. The majority of those in ICU continue to be people who don't have that protection that vaccination gives to prime our immune system".

There are three people in their 20's in ICU and one in their 30's that are unvaccinated.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says by the end of the week BC will hit 10 million administered doses.