"We Must Stand Together By Staying Apart" - 84 New Cases in BC

Joint statement on B.C.'s COVID-19 response, latest updates August 14, 2020:

VICTORIA - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are announcing 84 new cases, for a total of 4,358 cases in British Columbia. This includes two cases that are epidemiologically linked.

"There are 629 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 3,533 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Currently, 12 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, four of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation. As well, 2,026 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

"Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,354 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 2,276 in the Fraser Health region, 150 in the Island Health region, 399 in the Interior Health region, 107 in the Northern Health region and 72 cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

"There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 196 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There has been one new health-care facility outbreak in the Fraser Health region at Queen's Park Care Centre. In total, seven long-term care or assisted-living facilities and two acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

"There are no new community outbreaks. However, there continue to be community exposure events around the province and on flights into and out of British Columbia.

"Alerts are posted on the BC Centre for Disease Control's (BCCDC) website, as well as on health authorities' websites, providing details on where the potential exposure occurred and what actions to take - whether you need to immediately self-isolate, or monitor for symptoms.

"This weekend, we urge everyone to stay strong and hold the line.

"We have it within our ability to make the changes we need to bend our pandemic curve back down and continue in our B.C. restart, but it takes the combined efforts of everyone, not just a few.

"Keeping a safe distance from people you don't know or who are not in your close group of family and friends is an important way to protect yourself from COVID-19 transmission. And always stay home and stay away from others if you have symptoms of COVID-19, however mild.

"Throughout the pandemic, regional health authorities have worked with municipalities, WorkSafe BC, and law enforcement to support and educate British Columbians about COVID-19 safety - in some cases establishing joint teams to visit shops, businesses, beaches and other public spaces to ensure we all follow public health guidance and direction.

"In the Vancouver Coastal Health region, ongoing surveillance and enforcement operations have resulted in the closure of several bars, restaurants and nightclubs following transmission events: some by public health order and others voluntarily."

"This weekend, let's all do our part to bend the curve back down and use our influence to bring our family and friends on board if they have strayed.

"Remember that each new interaction outside your bubble holds a risk that you then bring back to your family and friends. In these circumstances, we must stand together, by staying apart."

Quick Facts:

* Assisted living, long-term care homes and seniors' rental buildings with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks are as follows:

* Vancouver Coastal Health:

* Holy Family Hospital long-term care facility

* Richmond Lions Manor long-term care facility

* Fraser Health

* Dania Home long-term care facility

* Maple Ridge Seniors Village assisted-living facility

* Derby Manor long-term care facility

* George Derby Centre long-term care facility

* New Vista Care Home long-term care facility