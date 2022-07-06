We're Number Two....We're Number Two

Resonance Consultancy today

announced the 25 top-performing Canadian cities with populations under 200,000.

A leading advisor in real estate, tourism and economic development, Resonance's Best

Cities rankings quantify and benchmark the relative quality of place, reputation and

competitive identity for cities all over the world. They are lauded as the world's most

thorough city ranking, based on a unique methodology that analyzes key statistics as well

as user-generated reviews and online activity in channels such as Google, Facebook and

Instagram.

“Our Best Cities rankings have been the global benchmark for measuring city performance

since 2014, used by global governments and media like National Geographic and AFAR to

evaluate the trajectory of the world’s urban centres both large and small,” says Resonance

President & CEO Chris Fair.

“The Best Cities rankings are composed of experiential factors

that people consider most important in choosing a city to live and visit, as well as empirical

factors that business decision-makers consider important for business or investment.”

As a result, Resonance's Best Cities rankings don't just consider cities as places to live,

work or visit, but take a more holistic approach using a wide range of factors that show

positive correlations with attracting employment, investment and/or visitors. These range

from the number of quality culinary experiences and museums, to employment, direct flight

connections and mentions each city has on Instagram.

New for 2022, the Best Small Cities in Canada ranking revealed the top-performing

Canadian cities with metropolitan populations under 200,000.

Based on each city's performance in the 32 factors analyzed in 2022, these are Canada’s

Best Small Cities this year:

1) Victoria, BC

2) Kelowna, BC

3) Kingston, ON

4) Niagara Falls, ON

5) Waterloo, ON

6) North Vancouver, BC

7) Burlington, ON

8) Guelph, ON

9) Fredericton, NB

10) Lethbridge, AB

The full ranking and profiles of the top 25 cities is available at BestCities.org.

And why does a ranking of Canada’s best small cities matter now?

“As our cities and borders reopen, it is clear that cities have been changed by the

pandemic—and so have Canadians,” says Resonance President & CEO Chris Fair.

“The headline-grabbing anecdotes about an urban exodus turned into tangible migration

patterns and real estate appreciation. The collective trauma of the past two years has

Canadians following those who have already sought a change to their pre-pandemic status

quo,” he adds. “Combined with record numbers of immigrants arriving in the country over

the next few years, Canada’s urban centres of all sizes will face opportunities—and

challenges—like never before.”

The Canada’s Best Small Cities ranking outlines, both quantitatively and qualitatively,

which cities are positioned to thrive and why. This insight is key for Canadians considering

new hometowns, investors looking for growth, and governments preparing for an uncertain

decade ahead.