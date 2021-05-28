iHeartRadio

"We've been lucky"

KGM-Logo

Lucky!

That's how Carmen Rempel at Kelowna's Gospel Mission describes not one single COVID-19 outbreak at the shelter during the pandemic.

"The homeless population, we were social distancing before social distancing was cool. This is a sad reality. Our people are so stigmatized and often live in such shame that people cross on the other side of the street rather than get within 6 feet of our homeless."     

Rempel says COVID has been a constant threat over the last 15 months and they have taken incredible measures to mitigate the risks. 

"They (homeless) are socially isolated as a community already. Places where we have seen spread are in restaurants. That isn't a place our people often frequent. Places where the virus spreads is inside people's homes. Our people are homeless. They aren't going into people's homes," Rempel added. 

