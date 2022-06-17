"We've reached the peak window"

BC has reached the peak window of spring snowmelt, but experts say the dangers of flooding will persist for weeks with record snow in the mountains and unstable weather in the forecast.

Dave Campbell, head of the River Forecast Centre, says they believe the freshet runoff into rivers and lakes has reached its height, but is expected to continue melting for the next two weeks.

He says that the delay in snowpack melt this year will mean a greater risk of flooding will persist into July.

Armel Castellan, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, says the forecast for July shows drier and hotter conditions for the province.