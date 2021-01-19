In the Government of Canada’s fall Economic Statement and during Minister Mélanie Joly’s, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages’ outreach to BC industry leaders, it was announced that a new Regional Development Agency (RDA) will be created in recognition of British Columbia as a singular economy. Leaders in the Central Okanagan appreciate this move and couldn’t agree more that BC is economically unique.

Today, the Regional Economic Recovery Task Force is sending a bold message to Federal Minister Mélanie Joly that the Kelowna region is ideally positioned to support the RDA and wants it here.

The response from local government, industry and education partners representing more than 15,000 businesses is summed up by Task Force Co-Chair and Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, who said, “We want it here. We’ve got all the pieces in place. The region’s industry and academia have the track record to prove we can make it successful. The Task Force is actively advocating to Minister Joly’s office that there is no other place in B.C. that is a better fit.”

As one the fastest growing regions of Canada, the Kelowna Census Metropolitan Area is well positioned to leverage and amplify the support a Regional Development Agency office would provide. The region has a strong business ecosystem and community assets that drive growth and recognition nationally and internationally.

Economic growth in the area is supported by strong collaboration among government, industry and higher education. This was highlighted by the recent announcement that UBC Okanagan was awarded a $1.9 million grant to facilitate a Clean Tech Hub that will create up to 50 jobs and promote clean technologies. Kelowna has also leveraged successful partnerships to build the $35M Innovation Centre which puts multiple high-tech businesses and service providers under one roof, with land from the City of Kelowna, and funding from private industry and multiple levels of government including $3.4M from Western Economic Diversification.

The Kelowna region is an entrepreneurial hub for the Okanagan and has been named by the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses as one of the top entrepreneurial communities in Canada. The economy gains strength through diversified sectors including advanced manufacturing, aerospace, agriculture, viticulture, information and communications technology, digital media and health.

The region is highly connected, with proximity to the Lower Mainland and easy access to other BC Interior centres and Canadian markets through air and road networks. Kelowna boasts the tenth busiest airport in Canada, making it a national and international destination.

The Kelowna region benefits from a robust skills pipeline that is future focused to meet the changing skills needed by industry. It is an appealing community with the industry to attract and retain talent. Industry is supported by the connectivity to academia through campus presence of post-secondary including of UBC Okanagan and Okanagan College.

“We’ve got great strength in our business community,” said Task Force Co-Chair and Regional Board Chair Gail Given. “And while our region’s businesses continue to be supported through the immediate impact of the pandemic with existing resources, our planning has already started for economic recovery and growth. We want to see a Regional Development Agency office in our community, giving us an even greater opportunity for connection between Okanagan communities and the federal government.”