"We want to reassure that safety remains a priority"

Additional RCMP officers, drawn from across the province, have been deployed to support police operations and wildfire efforts in the North Okanagan.

In light of the recent expansion of evacuation orders, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP want the public to know we have an adaptive and flexible resource plan in place that ensures delivery of core policing services while considerations for personal safety and property protection in evacuated areas are being met.

We want to reassure you that your safety remains a priority for us, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. We understand that this is a very stressful time for everyone affected and those who have been evacuated are concerned for the security of their homes and properties.

For up to date information on current orders, we encourage you to contact your local municipality or Regional District.