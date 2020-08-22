"We were fortunate"

Great news for those dealing with the Christie Mountain wildfire.

Penticton Fire Chief Larry Watkinson says 110 firefighters from across BC have now gone home.

High winds on Friday didn't dramatically increase the size of the fire.

"From what we have gathered, we feel very confident the fire is no longer threatening structures adjacent to the fire in the city of Penticton. However, we are still working for the Regional District for structure protection and will continue to do that until there is no longer a threat to those structures".

In the last 24 hours the fire has grown just 35 hectares. It was an estimated 2,000 hectares on Friday.

Fire crews and equipment came from across the province during the height of the blaze, from as far away as the Lower Mainland/Vancouver Island to the west and Golden to the east.



The BC Wildfire Service Dan Taudin-Chabot also addressed the number of residents that remain displaced from their homes.

"We are looking at that daily when we can downgrade the evacuation order to an alert. We haven't lifted the order because we haven't felt 100% comfortable. We don't want to be premature on this. We want to nail it. I know it's tough on the citizens and we feel that and we feel that pressure, but we don't want to make an incorrect decision."

As of Saturday, at 12:00 PM PST, 319 properties in the community have been evacuated with 3,669 homes and businesses on evacuation alert.

Winds Friday afternoon gusted at times to over 50 kilometers an hour, making for anxious times for fire officials and residents.

"We didn't see it (dramatic fire growth) and that's because of the work the ground crews are making. The combination of our aviation fleet and the ground crews have really slowed down the fire growth", Taudin-Chabot added.

Much of the fire has been running through an old blaze (Garnet Forest Fire) in that area in 1994, which has taken much of the fuel away.