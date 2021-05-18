"We will put this pandemic behind us"

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the COVID-19 response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting 411 new cases, including five epi-linked cases, for a total of 140,075 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 4,890 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. A further 133,383 people who tested positive have recovered.

"Of the active cases, 360 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 127 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Since we last reported, we have had 37 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 285 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 12 in the Island Health region, 69 in the Interior Health region, eight in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada.

"There have been two new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 1,650 deaths in British Columbia. Our condolences are with the family, friends and caregivers of the people who have died as a result of COVID-19.

"We have one new health-care facility outbreak at Cherington Place (Fraser Health).

"2,566,936 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in B.C., 131,837 of which are second doses.

"We invite everyone in B.C. who is 18 or older to join our team - the more than 2.5 million strong who have received their vaccine or have booked their appointment for the coming days. This is the team that is making a difference in B.C.'s pandemic response.

"The more people who get vaccinated, the safer we all are, which is why we want to break the record books on immunizations in our province. Whether you are in northern B.C., the Okanagan, Vancouver Island or the Tri-Cities, the simple step of getting immunized will allow us to start to slowly ease the restrictions we have in place.

"First doses are well underway and second doses will be coming soon. With a large, steady vaccine supply and an assurance that most people have their first dose, we will be able to look at how we may be able to accelerate delivery of second doses. We're monitoring this closely and will have more to share in early June.

"As we stay small and stay local this coming long weekend, let's also make registering, booking or getting vaccinated part of our weekend plans. Together, through our efforts, we will put this pandemic behind us."