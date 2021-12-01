Weather warnings in B.C.

As of noon Wednesday there were about two dozen weather warnings and statements in effect in B.C.

Environment Canada said the central and west coasts of Vancouver Island could see up to 150 millimetres of rain as a result of the latest storm, while the Fraser Valley should expect up to 100 millimetres.

Strong winds with gusts of up to 90 km/h are also in the forecast.

The British Columbia River Forecast Centre has issued flood watches for the central and south coasts, Lower Fraser and all of Vancouver Island.

Rain is expected to ease Thursday and Friday, though another, smaller weather system is in the forecast for the South Coast later on Friday.