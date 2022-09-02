Wedding Ring Found in Penticton Channel has been Returned

Penticton RCMP is pleased to share that the wedding band found last month in the Penticton Channel has been returned to Noel and Stephanie!

“The wedding band was lost in the channel 17-years ago and this year will be their 20th anniversary,” said Cst Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP Media Liaison.

Penticton RCMP is grateful for all of the community’s help to return the ring to the couple. Happy 20th!

Read the previous news release by clicking here: Swimmer finds wedding band in Penticton Channel.