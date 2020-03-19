Wednesday night crash in West Kelowna

No injuries after a vehicle goes off the road and rolls onto its’ roof.

On March 18th, 2020 just after 6 pm, West Kelowna RCMP were called to the 2400 block of Boucherie Road in West Kelowna. A 46-year-old West Kelowna man was driving a Chevrolet Malibu when it went off the road, down an embankment and rolled onto its’ roof. He was not injured as result of the collision.

Intoxication is not believed to be a factor in this collision. The investigation is ongoing.