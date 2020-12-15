Weekend Homicide Victim Identified as Matthew Cholette

Press release from Kelowna RCMP on December 15, 2020:

The identity of the victim in Sunday’s homicide is being released.

On December 13th, 2020, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1700-block of Highway 33 in Kelowna. When frontline RCMP officers and BC Emergency Health Services arrived on scene, they located a man deceased outside of a residence.

“We are identifying the deceased as 27-year-old Kelowna resident Matthew Cholette,” says Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy. “This is being done in the hopes of advancing our investigation. We urge anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this crime to come forward and speak with Major Crime investigators immediately.”

A 32-year-old woman was arrested at the scene. She has since been released with no charge as the investigation continues.

This was an isolated incident and RCMP do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the general public.

Anyone with information can call the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300.