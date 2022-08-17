Weekend Longboarding event will result in closure of some Kelowna roads

This weekend, longboarders from across the region and around the world will gather in Kelowna for the Knox Mountain Downhill. The event is set to get underway at Knox Mountain Park on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 9 a.m. and will wrap up at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. For event information, visit the Knox Mountain Downhill website.

To accommodate the event, road closures and parking restrictions will be in place in the Knox Mountain Park area throughout the weekend. The lower 1.5 kilometres of Knox Mountain Drive, from the base to the first lookout, will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning at 7 a.m. on Saturday and will remain closed through the weekend.

During this time, pedestrians are permitted to enter the area to watch the event from designated spectator areas. Hikers are also permitted to access area trails including the Apex Trail when the downhill course is not in use by participants or shuttle vehicles. Event volunteers will be stationed on-site to ensure safe passage of pedestrians and hikers throughout the event area.

Parking will be restricted in the lot at the first lookout area on Knox Mountain Drive throughout the event. However, the main parking lot at the foot of Knox Mountain will remain open to the public.

Those planning to attend the event are reminded that smoking or vaping of any kind is prohibited in City parks and on the event site. To learn more about fire prevention, visit kelowna.ca/firesmart.

For the most up-to-date road work, road closures, and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.