Weekend weather woes: Environment Canada issues 'Special Weather Statement' for parts of Okanagan

Anyone planning on attending outdoor events or travelling this weekend should be cautious of poor weather conditions.

According to Environment Canada, a 'Special Weather Statement' has been issued for today (May 5) through Saturday night (May 6).

The weather authourity says possible heavy rains could escelate flooding situations and lead to possible mudslides in the,

Central Okanagan - including Kelowna,

South Okanagan - including Penticton, Boundary

Arrow Lakes - Slocan Lake, West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake and Highway 3 Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Environment Canada warns rain showers, at times heavy, will develop today as the first of multiple systems arrives. By this afternoon (friday), showers will intensify with embedded thunderstorms further increasing precipitation amounts. The threat for sudden heavy downpours and flash flooding on top of the volatile spring snowmelt conditions remains.

Rainfall warnings may be issued by Environment Canada as certainty grows.

Refer to the British Columbia River Forecast Centre for local messaging on flood potential. Monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada throughout the two day span.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.