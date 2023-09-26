Welcome Back to the Okanagan during the Okanagan Fall Wine Festival

As we say goodbye to summer and usher in the fall in the Okanagan Valley, we welcome back the Okanagan Fall Wine Festival. Traditionally held at the beginning of October, the reimagined Okanagan Fall Wine Festival will shift its focus to a post crush series of elevated experiences throughout the Okanagan Valley during October 27th through November 5th.

After hitting pause on the fall festival in 2019, the Okanagan Wine Festivals is excited to be able to welcome back festival enthusiasts to a harvest celebration.

Our winemakers and growers will be preparing to barrel down the fruits of the vintage and look forward to sharing in festivities.

“Our local wineries and producers serve as a pillar for the Okanagan tourism industry, and given the challenges they’ve experienced this year, we need to come together as a community to support them,” says Simon Mills, President of Valley First. “Okanagan Wine Festivals Society continues to do a wonderful job in finding creative ways to shine a light on our world-renowned wineries and we are a proud partner with them, which reflects our strong roots in agriculture as well.” This fall guests will experience, the Valley First presents the Après Crush series as a celebration of the vintage during two evenings of wine, culinary and live entertainment.

Fall is a spectacular time to visit the Thompson Okanagan, and the Okanagan Wine Festival is the perfect opportunity to meet our winemakers and taste this year's outstanding releases", notes Ellen Walker-Matthews, CEO for the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA). "Wine, food, travel and connection - it's what makes life worth living. BC and beyond, we'd love to see you at this immersive culinary experience to celebrate our region's incredible beauty and bounty." On Friday, October 27th, Valley First presents Après Crush- South Okanagan; held at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, will showcase harvest inspired culinary bites curated with extraordinary BC wines from Summerland to Osoyoos. Manteo at Eldorado will host the Valley First presents Après Crush; North; on Friday November 3rd. The evening will highlight wines from Lake Country, Kelowna, and West Kelowna.

For those wanting to travel the wine routes, the TASTE Passport returns for October 28th and 29th. The TASTE Passport provides wine enthusiasts with elevated experiences at wineries throughout the South Okanagan. Two versions of the TASTE Passport are available; one featuring a line up of experiences in Summerland, Penticton and Naramata Bench and the second with a focus on Okanagan Falls, Oliver and Osoyoos.

The TASTE Passport allows you to select six experiences from participating wineries. Passport holders are encouraged to create their own unique itinerary from the list of participating wineries. TASTE Passports are $65.00 and include elevated experiences carefully curated by each partner. Wineries will be highlighting their sense of place with special flights of wine or wine and food pairings.

The TASTE Passport will run from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm Saturday and Sunday. The TASTE Passport is a great way to explore BC Wine Country.

As well as our Signature Events, there will be a number of special events and hotel packages featured by individual partners throughout the Okanagan Valley.

Check the Festivals website for a full listing of upcoming events.

Join us October 27th to November 5th and help us celebrate the harvest in wine country and experience the unique communities and people of the Okanagan.

All tickets are available through thewinefestivals.com