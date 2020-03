Wells Gray Tours owner Roland Neave says he’s dedicated to taking care of his staff.

“We’ve built up a decent rainy day fund and this one certainly counts as a rainy day and a rainy few weeks. So, I'm using that money to look after the payroll for all our 28 employees.”

Neave says even though there’s no tours running, the company has kept all its tour guides and other staff on board during the COVID-19 pandemic.