West K Schools Closed, Without Power

Families have been asked to keep children home until further notice at four Westside schools this morning due to power outages.

Impacted schools are RoseValley Elementary, Glenrosa Elementary, Glenrosa Middle School, and Helen Gorman Elementary.

Due to COVID restrictions, relocating students to alternate sites for the day is not possible.

Parents are asked to keep their children at home and to monitor social media and emails for further information.