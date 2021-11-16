West K Schools Closed, Without Power
Families have been asked to keep children home until further notice at four Westside schools this morning due to power outages.
Impacted schools are RoseValley Elementary, Glenrosa Elementary, Glenrosa Middle School, and Helen Gorman Elementary.
Due to COVID restrictions, relocating students to alternate sites for the day is not possible.
Parents are asked to keep their children at home and to monitor social media and emails for further information.
-
First cases of Delta sublineage AY.4.2 confirmed in British ColumbiaAll three of the confirmed cases are linked to one family that was exposed at the same time.
-
One dead as search efforts continue in Lillooet mudslideLate yesterday, Pemberton and Lillooet Search and Rescue personnel, who were transported to the area via helicopter, located and extricated the body of a woman from the Lower Mainland.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Active cases the lowest in B.C. since mid-AugustThe ministry said 206,665 people have recovered since the start of the pandemic; 2,273 have died.
-