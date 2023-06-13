West Kelowna 2022 Annual Report now online

The City of West Kelowna invites the community to view and submit comments on the draft 2022 Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements.

The Annual Report, together with the Year In Review, provides an easy to read summary of the activities and accomplishments that support moving our community forward. As a rapidly growing and vibrant city, we have made significant progress to address infrastructure needs of our community and deliver programs and services, guided by Council’s Strategic Priorities.

Check out the draft report at westkelownacity.ca/annualreport and share your comments with Council to communications@westkelownacity.ca before the close of our public feedback period at 4:30 p.m. June 26. City staff will present the Annual Report to Council for final consideration at the June 27 Regular Council Meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers at 2760 Cameron Road. To watch the live webcast, visit westkelownacity.ca/webcasts.

In addition to highlighting our program, service and project achievements for the last full operating year, the Annual Report also provides the City’s permissive tax exemptions, grants in aid and audited financial statements.

We encourage our community to check out the Annual Report online before the feedback deadline of June 26. Paper copies can also be made in advance by calling 778-797-1000 to arrange pick up.