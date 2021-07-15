West Kelowna and West Bank First Nation told to be prepared for possible power outage
UPDATE: 8:12a.m. July 15
The Brenda Creek wildfire is threatening the only BC Hydro power line servicing West Kelowna and the Westbank First Nation.
As a result, the Central Okanagan Regional District has advised residents to "be prepared in the event the wildfire results in any power outrage."
The City of West Kelowna, the regional district and BC Hydro are all monitoring closely.
West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom is meeting with all concerned this morning.
The Brenda Creek fire is currently burning about 40 kilometres from West Kelowna up Highway 97C in the area around Headwater Lakes.
41 properites are under an evacuation order (see below).
UPDATE: 7:00 a.m. July 15
EOC Update: Evacuation ORDER due to the Brenda Creek wildfire in Electoral Area “H”
Pursuant to the Emergency Program Act, an Evacuation ORDER has been issued by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) due to immediate danger to life safety due to the Brenda Creek wildfire, south of Brenda Mine wildfire, in Electoral Area “H”.
Central Okanagan Search & Rescue and RCMP will be expediting this action.
The Evacuation Order is in effect for the following addresses:
2701 Peachland FSR
2705 Peachland FSR
114 LYRIC LANE
118 LYRIC LANE
124 LYRIC LANE
100 BLUE GATE LANE
106 BLUE GATE LANE
119 TWILIGHT LANE
111 TWILIGHT LANE
115 TWILIGHT LANE
165 CAMPBELL LANE
150 DAM LANE
116 WHISKEY JACK LANE
128 WHISKEY JACK LANE
155 LUPINE LANE
151 LUPINE LANE
161 CAMPBELL LANE
141 LUPINE LANE
157 CAMPBELL LANE
134 WHISKEY JACK LANE
130 WHISKEY JACK LANE
159 LUPINE LANE
163 LUPINE LANE
171 LUPINE LANE
150 WHISKEY JACK LANE
110 BLUE GATE LANE
173 CAMPBELL LANE
157 CAMPBELL LANE
146 WHISKEY JACK LANE
175 LUPINE LANE
143 CAMPBELL LANE
145 LUPINE LANE
110 LYRIC LANE
169 CAMPBELL LANE
147 CAMPBELL LANE
120 WHISKEY JACK LANE
142 WHISKEY JACK LANE
138 WHISKEY JACK LANE
167 LUPINE LANE
124 WHISKEY JACK LANE
200 HEADWATERS LANE
All evacuees are asked to register online with the Emergency Support Services (ESS) Evacuee Registration & Assistance tool even if you do not require referrals such as housing or other services.
If you are on vacation in the area, please return home.
Due to a shortage of hotel accommodations, please consider making arrangements to stay with family or friends if possible.
ORIGINAL: 6:31 p.m. July 14
A wildfire has ignited south of the connector near Brenda Creek.
BC Wildfire Service says the fire is approximately 40 hectares in size and is out of control.
Six personnel, 3 helicopters, airtanker support and additional resources responding to the fire.