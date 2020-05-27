West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation residents encouraged to get FireSmart

Press release from the City of West Kelowna and the Westbank First Nation on May 27, 2020:

The City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation are dedicating $30,000 in funding to encourage residential property owners to protect their homes using FireSmart principles and initiatives. This work will reduce the risk of wildfire damage to their homes and in the community.

Residents can apply online now for grant funding that will help cover the costs of these FireSmart improvements. Actions that residents take within 10 metres of their homes will have the biggest impacts in reducing the threat of wildfire.

“I encourage residents of the City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation to apply for this free grant money and use it to protect their homes,” says Fire Chief Jason Brolund.

“We see many situations where easily ignitable pine limbs need to be pruned away because they drop needles onto cedar shake roofs, or where a tree needs to be removed entirely because no fire break exists between a home and the nearby forested area. Homeowners are also often unaware of the fire hazards that cedar hedges pose. These beautiful, green rows are actually dry, dead and extremely combustible on the inside. FireSmart solutions combined with City grant funding can help homeowners safely resolve these and other hazards.”

Homeowners can receive up to $500 per property by simply conducting a home assessment and using the FireSmart recommendations to take action.

Actions may include:

Replacing combustible roof and siding materials.

Removing cedar hedges and replacing with low density, fire-resistant plants.

Increasing tree spacing, removing limbs and creating defensible space around structures.

Those interested should head to www.westkelownacity.ca/firerescue and look for the West Kelowna FireSmart Grant Program - Guidelines & Information dropdown for the grant package, detailed instructions and additional FireSmart resources.