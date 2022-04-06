West Kelowna Budget Approved

West Kelowna Council adopted the 2022 Budget and Five-Year Financial Plan Bylaw setting the tax increase at 4.0 per cent at its regular meeting on April 5, 2022. This year’s budget balances the continuation of services while addressing the financial considerations of a growing city.

The 2022 municipal budget includes a 2.4 per cent increase reflecting investments in police services and a one per cent Infrastructure Levy. This year will mark the second year of applying the levy totaling $365,000 to help construct active transportation projects across the city.

“Our 2022 budget and five-year financial plan reflect Council’s continued commitment to capital and operating priorities that includes community input as we work together to make West Kelowna the place to be,” says Mayor Gord Milsom. “This is a fiscally responsible budget that demonstrates Council’s action to increase the number of West Kelowna RCMP members, increase active transportation, design and build long overdue facilities and advance many other priorities of the community and Council. We’re growing at a rapid pace and it’s important that our financial planning reflect a confident and sustainable approach.”

The updated growth projection from 2.2 per cent to 2.5 per cent generated an additional $914,000, which will be transferred to reserves to reduce future tax burden. The tax increase will result in a total net operating budget of $38.9 million and will average an additional $2,281 per household in 2022 taxes based on the assessed value of $866,277. The tax portion of the total operating budget is approximately 40 per cent with the remainder for user fees for solid waste, water and sewer including school district and other government services.

The 2022 Capital budget is $25.5 million, invested in infrastructure areas such as $10 million for the water utility, $1.9 million for roads, $1.6 million for pedestrian infrastructure, $1.7 million for sewer utility, $5.6 million for facilities operations and Fire Hall #32 and $640,000 in fire protection. The Parks and Communities Amenities Fund is earmarked for $1 million providing upgrades to eight parks across the city.

The value for taxes are directly attributed to the delivery of programs, services and other strategic priority projects of Council based on community input, including providing other supports such as the Grant-in-Aid program for non-profit organizations.

The 2022 Budget was aligned with the recently endorsed 2022 Council Strategic Priorities under the four pillars of Invest in Infrastructure, Economic Growth and Prosperity, Strengthen our Community and Foster Safety and Well-being. Together, the community had an opportunity to help shape the budget and strategic priorities prior to Council’s adoption. Find out more about what we heard at OurWK.ca.

Visit westkelownacity.ca/budget to view the adopted 2022 Budget and 2022 Strategic Priorities.