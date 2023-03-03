West Kelowna charity basketball game donates over 1,000 food items to foodbank

On February 16th, 2023, members of the West Kelowna Indigenous Policing Services (IPS) including members of the Westbank First Nations, Westbank First Nations Chief and Council, West Kelowna Mayor and Constable Neil Bruce Middle School alumni, participated in a friendly charity basketball game against students of Constable Neil Bruce Middle School in their home gym.

The event, aptly named ‘Cst. Rolly and Friends’ was organized by Cst. Rolly Williams and his team from the West Kelowna IPS as a means of connecting police and youth in a fun and safe environment. “The game was about building relationships between local youth, elders, the Westbank First Nation community, West Kelowna community members as a whole and the RCMP” states Cst. Williams. “It meant a great deal to us to show our community that we are just as much a part of it whether in uniform or not and this was a means of giving back” says Williams.

Admission to the event came in the form of a non-perishable food item donation, which yielded over 1000 food items from the charity game. Students and staff with Constable Neil Bruce Middle school and West Kelowna IPS donated these items to the West Kelowna food bank.

The charity basketball game is just the beginning of additional upcoming cultural programs being delivered by the West Kelowna IPS for indigenous and non-indigenous students in the school and community. Other programs will include drum making, a canoe journey, learning traditional games and learning traditional syilx song and culture. “We are encouraging Truth and Reconciliation on a community level and we couldn’t have asked for a more positive turnout” states Cst. Williams.

While the students of Constable Neil Bruce Middle school put up a good effort, the West Kelowna IPS team snuck away with a 39-21 win. There will undoubtedly be a rematch in the near future and some additional ‘Cst. Rolly and Friends’ events throughout the community.