West Kelowna City Council highlights

Here are the notable topics discussed by West Kelowna City Council on May 16, 2023.

Council expresses condolences

Council extended their sincere condolences to the family and friends of Elaine Hughes-Games who our community lost in a tragic accident in Glen Canyon Regional Park last week. Her many wonderful contributions – not only here in West Kelowna, but throughout the Central Okanagan – will be greatly missed and dearly remembered.

The Westside Senior Citizens Service Association celebrates 50 years of service

Mayor Milsom congratulated the Westside Senior Citizens Service Association on 50 years of serving our Greater Westside community. The public is invited to join in the celebration of this special milestone on May 23, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Activity Centre at 3661 Old Okanagan Highway in West Kelowna. Thank you to the centre’s many volunteers who have served over the decades and to those who continue to serve today, providing 25-plus activities to promote health and wellness for our growing community and helping to make West Kelowna truly the place to be.

Development permit with variances for 3401 Sundance Drive postponed

Council postponed a multi-family, hillside and terrestrial development permit with variances for 58 townhomes at 3401 Sundance Drive until a variety of concerns are addressed by the applicant. These include lane circulation within the development, visitor parking allocation and space for snow storage.

Draft Official Community Plan Update workshop informs major policy amendments

Council received the Draft Official Community Plan (OCP) Phase 4 public engagement summary and external referral feedback to support their workshop discussion. Key input from Council was provided regarding density bonusing, building heights in urban and neighbourhood centres and revisions to the Growth Boundary related to the Raymer Comprehensive Development Plan area. Next steps will include updates to the Draft OCP with the amendments directed by Council prior to bringing it forward for public input at a Public Hearing anticipated in June 2023. Read the Council report and public engagement summary and visit OurWK.ca/OCP to learn more about the Draft OCP Update.

Committee of the Whole

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Regional District of Central Okanagan presents financial plan and key engineering services update

Council received a presentation from the Regional District of Central Okanagan’s (RDCO) Chief Financial Officer and the Director of Engineering Services. An overview was given on the RDCO’s Five-Year Financial Plan related to user fees and tax rates specific to the City of West Kelowna. Engineering Services provided an overview on key capital services such as regional rescue, parks, waste reduction and recycling and wastewater services. Watch the presentation on the City’s webcast.

Parks Master Plan and Rec Trails Master Plan Update

Council received a presentation regarding the kick-off of the planning process and streamlining of public engagement for two major park plan updates, the Parks Master Plan and Rec Trails Master Plan. Council encourages input from the community on the investments in the City’s parks and trails systems for the next five years and beyond through two rounds of consultation. Be a part of the conversation! Watch for more information later today and share your input online and drop by the West Kelowna Yacht Club in-person on May 30, 2023 to speak to staff. Visit westkelownacity.ca/subscribe to receive the latest updates to your inbox.

2022 Pavement Management Plan

Council deferred the 2022 Pavement Management Plan update to a future Council meeting.

Urban Development Institute presentation

Council received a presentation from representatives from the Urban Development Institute – Okanagan Region and Rennie Group on projected growth and the demand for housing in Central Okanagan and West Kelowna, the development and construction industry, timelines and cost of development and the challenges and opportunities for housing in the region. Watch the presentation here.