West Kelowna City Council highlights for April 18

Here are the notable topics discussed by West Kelowna City Council on April 18, 2023.

First Quarter Update for 2023

Council received the 2023 first quarter updates from various City Departments. View the quarterly stats online at westkelownacity.ca/council.

Council adopts 2023 Budget and 2023 to 2027 Financial Plan Bylaw

The newly adopted 2023 Budget and Five-Year Financial Plan supports key Council priorities that strengthens public safety, infrastructure investment and provides for water upgrades while maintaining efficient operations. The budget includes a 1.7 per cent increase reflecting investments in police and protective services, and 1.0 per cent toward infrastructure, such as for active transportation projects. Read the news release for more information.

Tax rate and parcel tax bylaws for 2023

Council gave first, second and third reading for the 2023 property tax and parcel rates for Transfer Station, Solid Waste Management and Recycling Program and the Sterile Insect Release Program, based on the 2023 - 2027 Financial Plan. Council authenticated the parcel tax roll, which establishes the levies per thousand dollars of assessment on residential, commercial, institutional and industrial.

Floodplain exemption approved

Council approved a Floodplain Exemption Permit for 3320 Turnbull Road and allow an exemption of the Zoning Bylaw to remove the 1.5 metres vertical setback from a stream following a Flood Hazard Assessment of the site.

Agricultural Land Commission fill and soil use application supported to aid in grape-growing operations

Council supported an Agricultural Land Commission Soil Fill Application for 2402 Hayman Road to place 85,000 cubic metres of fill over a ~34,000 cubic-metre area to support grape-growing operations, contingent on a Stormwater Management Plan is completed. The application will be sent to the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) for consideration. Should the ALC grant approval, staff will work with the applicant to minimize the disruption of truck operations in the neighbourhood to the maximum extend possible.

Corporate Climate Action Plan

Council received an update on the development of the City’s first Corporate Climate Action Plan and next steps. The plan will provide staff and Council with clear objectives, investment strategy to inform budget decisions and capital projects, and be used for greater discussion on climate change planning. Read the report for more information.

Council approves development permit for form and character in Westbank Centre

Council approved the Development Permit with variances for a six-unit residential and commercial building at 3595 Elliott Road. The permit included variances that were approved to permit building heights from 9.0 metres to 12.6 metres for a rooftop access structure and parcel coverage from 40 per cent to 45.5 per cent.

Water supply update and Stage 1 Water Restrictions

Council received a water supply update on current conditions of reservoirs and managing water demand. Normal reservoir levels combined with the above average snowpack indicate reservoirs will provide adequate storage. Stage 1 Watering Restrictions will be in effect given the changes in weather patterns and focus on water conservation and education around the importance of water as a resource. Odd numbered address water on odd calendar days and even numbered addresses water on even calendar days. Sprinkling is never permitted between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Visit westkelownacity.ca/water for complete information on water conservation and water regulations.

Notice of Motion

The Mayor tabled a Notice of Motion for Council's consideration regarding how to fund the emergency only egress/multi-use path leading from Casa Loma neighbourhood to the Lakeview neighbourhood in the 2023 budget. Council subsequently directed staff to prepare a report for Council's discussion at the May 9, 2023 Regular Council Meeting