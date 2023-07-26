West Kelowna City Council highlights for July 25

Here are the notable topics discussed at the July 25, 2023 meeting of West Kelowna City Council.

Accessibility and Inclusion Committee terms of reference and appointments

Council approved the updated terms of reference for the Accessibility and Inclusion Committee to change the number of voting members from seven to eight. Council is also pleased to announce the following appointments to serve on the committee for a two-year term ending July 22, 2025:

Russell (Rusty) Ensign

Melissa Grassmick

Karen Hartwig

Candice Henriques

Mieke Krus

Danielle Needham

Sonia Newman

Vittoria Spindor

Boucherie Multi-use Pathway project update

Council approved additional design work and to proceed with construction for Gregory Road to Sunnyside Road shoulder widening, bank armouring and barrier placement. Council also directed staff to proceed with construction of the Mission Hill Road and Boucherie Road safety improvements, funded from the Improvement Restricted Reserve.

Council receives second quarterly update

Staff presented the second quarterly update outlining work done between April and June 2023 for City departments. Visit westkelownacity.ca/council for the complete report.

Reserve Funds Overview and Policy

Council was provided information on the City’s reserve funds as per its Reserve Fund Policy which requires an annual review of the reserve fund balances. The City has several reserves totaling almost $50 million which is quite healthy, but care must be taken in the coming planning cycle to balance usage, alternative funding options (grants/debt) and reserve contributions to adequately save for the City’s future needs.

Draft Housing Strategy presented

Council received a presentation on the City’s first Housing Strategy and next steps to engage with the community to address local housing needs and identifying a set of strategies and actions to improve housing throughout the community. More information about how to get involved and share your feedback will be shared in early August. To stay informed, sign up for e-news updates and engagement opportunities at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe.

Zoning Bylaw Amendment for 2741 Auburn Road postponed

Council postponed second reading of the Zoning Bylaw Amendment for 2741 Auburn Road to rezone the property to accommodate construction of a 401-unit apartment development for further review of offsite traffic improvements, timing and financial implications. The application will be brought back to a future meeting for consideration.

Development permit application deferred in the Gellatly neighbourhood

Council deferred consideration of a development permit application for 3716 and 3792 Carrall Road to allow Gallery Winery to create for a two-lot subdivision in the Agricultural Land Reserve, increase the size of a carriage house from 90 metres2 to 131 metres2 and to include a patio greater than 0.6 metres in height for the dwelling at 3792 Carrall Road. The application will be brought forward at a future meeting.

Updated construction requirements adopted

Council adopted amendments to the Building Regulation Bylaw and other related bylaws to update site tidiness and project completion timelines and align them more closely with neighbouring jurisdictions. Several ancillary amendments have been included to address rising public awareness of radon risk and recent building code amendments.

Recreational facility and program rate increases approved

Council approved amendments to the Fees and Charges Bylaw to increase Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre rates by 10 per cent and most other recreational facility and program fees by three per cent. The new West Kelowna rates will go into effect September 1, 2023 and would align with those in Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon and Kamloops. Learn more at westkelownacity.ca.

Local Area Service established for 1135 Westside Road

Council supported an owner-initiated Local Area Service (LAS) inclusion to provide a water service connection for a proposed single-family home at 1135 Westside Road. Council also gave three readings to the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant Local Area Service Establishment Bylaw. If adopted, it would initiate the LAS process that is required to enable the water service connection.

Summer water supply update and watering regulations

Council received a water supply update on current conditions of reservoirs and managing water demand. Minimal precipitation, record-setting warm temperatures this spring and high customer demand have placed a significant strain on our water reservoirs. Stage 2 Watering Regulations are in effect and the community is encouraged to focus on water conservation. For a full list of regulations go to westkelownacity.ca/wateringregulations.

Notice of Motion

A Notice of Motion was brought forward by Councillor Johnston regarding reducing barriers and removing regulation for new residential construction. The motion, if passed, will direct staff to prepare a report on water meters in pits with options to amend the Water Regulation Bylaw. The Notice of Motion will be discussed at the August 22, 2023 Regular Council meeting.