West Kelowna City Council highlights for March 28, 2023

Here are some of the notable topics discussed by West Kelowna City Council on March 28, 2023.

Condolences to family and friends of Al Horning

Council expressed their heartfelt condolences for the passing of long-term Kelowna Councillor, MP and MLA, Al Horning. As a community builder, he made a positive impact in our region and will be missed by many.

2022-2023 Snow Star winners announced

This year, the City received 29 nominations for the annual Snow Star season. Council awarded 10 winners with local gift cards to thank them for helping neighbours shovel snow from driveways and sidewalks:

Sara Devins

Sandra Andrews

Greg Hendricks

Steve Roode

Mickey Kelly

Les Wagman

Jamie Dowla

Robert Balechowsky

Mark Lapointe

Darin and Aniko Kryski

Council to conduct Annual Parcel Tax Roll review

Council appointed Councillor Rick de Jong, Councillor Carol Zanon and Councillor Tasha Da Silva to sit on a legislatively required panel that will meet at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 to review the 2023 Parcel Tax Roll, and to hear any requests from taxpayers to amend the roll. Find further details at westkelownacity.ca/propertytaxes.

New utility rates adopted to reflect sewer, waste collection and water costs

Council approved the following utility rate amendments for 2023:

A $17.70-per-quarter increase in Rose Valley water rates to cover anticipated capital and increased operating costs.

A $15.15-per-quarter increase in Powers Creek water rates to fund short-term debt to replace aging infrastructure and to cover increased operating costs at the treatment plant.

A $5.73-per-quarter increase in sewer rates, to build reserves and to fund debt for future infrastructure upgrades. Half of this increase is projected costs from the Regional District of Central Okanagan, which operates the wastewater treatment plant and a series of lift stations and collector systems.

A $2.00-per-year reduction in waste management services fees, as a result of the internal cart purchase load being fully repaid.

Zoning Amendment Bylaw for 3858 Angus Drive

Following a Public Hearing and approval of the bylaw by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, Council adopted a Zoning Bylaw Amendment for 3858 Angus Drive to rezone the property for construction of a duplex.

Council receives an update on construction of the Boucherie Multi-use Pathway

Staff provided an update on the Boucherie Multi-use Pathway Project and safety enhancements in the Boucherie Corridor with construction starting in early April. The project includes phased construction of a new multi-use pathway located on and off Boucherie Road from Gregory to Green Bay Roads, pedestrian activated crosswalks and street lighting. To minimize the impacts to the community, pathway construction is being coordinated with Boucherie Road upgrades which include road widening, street lighting, curbs and bike lanes. To learn more about the project and the construction schedule, visit OurWK.ca/boucherie.