West Kelowna Council highlights for May 23

Here are the notable topics discussed by West Kelowna City Council on May 23, 2023

Thank you to the RCMP for 150 years of service

Council congratulated the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, who celebrated 150 years of service on May 23. We thank the many RCMP officers and support staff who have served over the decades, and who continue to serve today, with pride and honour. Thank you for keeping us safe in our community and across the country.

Mark your calendars for FireSmart Family Day on May 27

Join West Kelowna Fire Rescue at FireSmart Family Day on Saturday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire Hall No. 31 located at 3651 Old Okanagan Highway. This family friendly event offers many free activities and refreshments. Residents can meet with firefighters and staff, check out fire engines and learn how to keep our community safe from wildfires.

Central Okanagan Integrated Transportation Strategy presented

Council received a presentation from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure about the future and vision of the Highway 97 corridor from Peachland to Lake Country, which includes land use policies and road, transit and active transportation improvements. In West Kelowna, proposed road improvements include Boucherie and Westlake Interchanges and removal of the Highway 97 couplet to support growth and development in Westbank Centre. To see the full presentation, watch the City’s webcast.

Growing Communities Fund and Reserve established

Council gave first, second and third reading to the Growing Communities Reserve Establishment Bylaw to direct net proceeds received from the Province of B.C. The City received $10,212,000 from the Province of British Columbia under the Growing Communities Fund at the end of March 2023. These funds have been placed in a daily high-interest investment account with the City’s bank. Longer term secure investment vehicles are being researched for the appropriate term and interest.

Rock Ridge Park Flood Recovery Project

Council directed staff to award the construction contract for channel reconstruction, inlet enhancement and erosion protection for Rock Ridge Park to Cabin Resources Management for $857,316.91. The flood recovery work is 80 per cent cost recoverable through the Province of B.C.’s Disaster Financial Assistance Program. For the City’s contribution, Council directed staff to amend the 2023 Budget to include an additional $227,304.95 in the 2017 Flood Recovery budget from the Reserve for Wildfire/Emergencies. Construction is anticipated to begin in summer 2023.

Fire Rescue Establishment and Operations Bylaw

Council gave first, second and third reading to the Fire Rescue Establishment and Operations Amendment Bylaw to provide enhanced safety for firefighters and the public in case of an emergency. West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) has identified updates to the bylaw required as a result of the types of buildings located in our community and storage of flammable materials in shipping containers to keep our community and first responders safe when responding to emergencies