West Kelowna Council highlights from Nov. 9, 2021

Council confirms committee appointments

Council appointed Councillor Jason Friesen as the City’s representative to the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission. Councillor Doug Findlater will serve on the Okanagan Regional Library Board and Councillor Carol Zanon will be the alternate. Councillor Zanon was appointed the City’s Municipal Insurance Association representative with Councillor Friesen serving as alternate. Councillor Rick de Jong will sit on the Airport Advisory Committee with Councillor Findlater appointed the alternate. The one-year terms begin Dec. 1, 2021.

Update given on detailed design consultation for the City Hall/Library Building

Staff presented the Detailed Design Consultation Summary Report for West Kelowna’s first purpose-built City Hall/Library Building. Input from 607 visitors was received through engagements including ourwk.ca/cityhallproject. Suggestions included increasing the customer experience, open and inviting indoor spaces, highlighting indigenous culture, providing inclusive landscaping and outdoor amenities and modern conveniences such as a drive through drop box, which staff will now explore incorporating into the final design.

The Design and Construction Management Teams for the City Hall/Library Building also continue to move forward, identifying finishing materials, mechanical and electrical systems and costing to ensure the project remains within budget as construction progresses. Utility servicing from Old Okanagan Hwy to the site is completed, with the water main tie-in scheduled later this fall. A cooperative investigation with Westbank First Nation confirmed no archeological materials were found on site.

Skatepark update provided to Council

Finishing touches on the new Skatepark in Memorial Park will be completed over the next several weeks. Landscaping will be finished in the spring. A 13-year-old youth has won the skateboard and helmet that Mayor Milsom offered to the community during the Skatepark official opening Sept. 22. The Okanagan Boys and Girls Club held a contest in which the winner earned the board by finishing the most community volunteer hours in a three week period.

Council approves workshop addition in Glenrosa

Council authorized a Development Variance Permit at 3301 McKellar Road to increase the maximum height of an accessory building from five to 5.28 metres, to allow for an addition to an existing, detached workshop.

Temporary use permit extended for winery in West Kelowna Business Park

Council renewed a three-year Temporary Use Permit so that a commercial winery can continue operating at 350 – 1405 Stevens Road. The property’s Light Industrial Zone does not typically permit commercial wine making; however, staff says the winery has been operating in good standing, provides local employment opportunities and contributes to tourism.

Lower Glenrosa development proposal revisited

Council rescinded second and third readings on a previous townhouse development proposal; and, they gave second reading to an updated application for 2734 and 2736 Lower Glenrosa Road. The original application, dating back to between 2018 and 2020, has been revised to request additional townhouses throughout the development. Staff will schedule a public hearing for a future meeting.

Goats Peak Comprehensive Development Plan discussed

Council gave third reading to Official Community Plan and Zoning Bylaw amendment applications for 4012 Gellatly Road South and an unaddressed property at Highway 97 South, within the Goats Peak Comprehensive Development Plan area. Council received an update on the proposal following a May 25 public hearing and a review of key technical information and will consider adoption at a future meeting. Subdivision and development permits are expected to occur in phases over several years and include single family, duplex and townhouse units.