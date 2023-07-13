West Kelowna council highlights - Jul. 11

2023 Westside Daze celebrations appreciated and applauded

Council praised the Westside Celebration Society’s board and volunteers for a job well done in hosting Westside Daze festivities from July 7 to 9. Council acknowledged the great work that went into offering community events, many of them free, during the three-day summer festival, including the parade, concerts and fireworks. Council also thanked City staff who supported and participated in the event.

Council receives presentation on ambulance services for the community

BC Emergency Health Services, which administers the province’s ambulance service, presented information to Council regarding the two ground transports that are dedicated to serving West Kelowna. Council is seeking provincial support for a third ambulance due to factors including rapid growth. View the presentation at westkelownacity.ca/webcasts.

Progressive Design Build Strategy approved for Fire Hall #32 replacement

Following a presentation from Colliers Project Leaders on project management options for the replacement of Fire Hall #32, Council directed staff to proceed with a Progressive Design Build Strategy. Council also authorized staff to issue a Request for Proposals to secure a qualified team to carry out next steps including identifying specific design features, costs and funding options, engaging Council and the community and advancing the project in phases. Learn more at westkelownacity.ca/webcasts.

Deputy Chief Administrative Officer appointed

Council appointed Trevor Seibel as the City of West Kelowna’s Deputy Chief Administrative Officer and Deputy Corporate Officer. Mr. Seibel comes from Coldstream where he served as Chief Administrative Officer. See his introduction to Council at westkelownacity.ca/webcasts.

Stage 2 Watering Regulations will be required

Water customers were given advance notice that Stage 2 Watering Regulations must be implemented later this month and continue until further notice because below normal seasonal precipitation and high customer demand are causing reservoir levels to decline rapidly. Under Stage 2, even addresses must only water on Tuesdays and Saturdays and odd addresses must only irrigate on Sundays and Wednesdays. For a full list of regulations go to westkelownacity.ca/wateringregulations.

Safety improvements approved for Boucherie Road between Mission Hill and Green Bay Roads

Council approved the installation of barriers at the S-curve on Boucherie Road between Mission Hill and Green Bay Roads. Staff will report back to Council in two weeks on proposed intersection improvements at the Boucherie Road/Mission Hill Road intersection including drainage, a widened shoulder for pedestrian/cycling use, sidewalks on the corners, a crosswalk, a paved bus pad and stairs from the transit stop at road level down to the new Boucherie Multi-use Pathway being constructed in the area.

Council provided update on Bear Hazard Assessment

Council has directed staff to work towards West Kelowna becoming a Bear Smart Community and the City has since been working with WildSafeBC to conduct a Bear Hazard Assessment, which would lead to the creation of a Bear Conflict Management Plan in an effort to reduce bear/human encounters and improve community safety. The assessment process is moving into the community engagement phase with a public survey occurring this summer, after which the Bear Hazard Assessment would be finalized and presented to Council for consideration of next steps.

Council gives input into Corporate Climate Action Plan

Council provided input on key decision points for the City’s first Corporate Climate Action Plan, which will recommend ways to improve energy efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from municipal operations. The plan, including the costs associated with the various recommendations, will be presented to Council for further consideration in the fall. View the discussions at westkelownacity.ca/webcasts.

Council approves addition to convenience store in Glenrosa

Council authorized a Commercial Development Permit for the convenience store at 2961 Gorman Road allowing a 123-square-meter expansion that would increase the total size to 478 square metres.

Short term accommodations not approved in Lakeview Heights

Council denied a two-year Temporary Use Permit for 815 and 819 Douglas Road that would have allowed Mount Boucherie Estate Winery to create short term accommodations in existing detached single-family dwellings which are located on parcels adjacent to their parking lots.

Commercial development permit issued in Westbank Centre

Council issued a Commercial Development Permit for the empty lot at 2435 Dobbin Road to permit construction of a one-storey, 428-square-meter building that would accommodate two new businesses.

Recreational facility and program rate increases proposed

Council gave first, second, and third readings to amendments to the Fees and Charges Bylaw that, if adopted, would increase Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre rates by 10 per cent and most other recreational facility and program fees by three per cent. The new West Kelowna rates would align with those in Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon, and Kamloops. Learn more at westkelownacity.ca.

Fire aid agreement extended for West Kelowna property accessed through Peachland

Council authorized the five-year renewal of an Automatic Aid Agreement that enables Peachland Fire Rescue to provide services to 4713 McKinnon Road because although the property is located within the City of West Kelowna municipal boundary it must be accessed through the District of Peachland.