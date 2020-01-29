West Kelowna council moves forward with strategic priorities

West Kelowna City Council has adopted its 2020 – 2022 Strategic Priorities aimed at providing programs, services and facilities that will serve the Greater Westside community now and for generations to come.

The strategy includes four key pillars and a number of priority projects that reflect Council’s commitment to developing its vibrant, resilient and inclusive community of individuals and families who work together to prosper and who care for one another. The four pillars include invest in Infrastructure, economic growth and prosperity, strengthening our community and fostering safety and well-being.

“We’re excited about moving forward with staff to deliver the priorities of Council, some of which are long-overdue,” says Mayor Gord Milsom. “We’re a young municipality and after the first year together as a new Council, we’ve reset our goals and are energized about developing stronger partnerships with Westbank First Nation, with all levels of government and with our community that is so fundamental to our growth and success.”

Above all, Council unanimously agreed that the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant remains their top-priority project. “Tenders for works at the new site will be issued in the marketplace starting in February,” says Mayor Milsom. “Staff are also preparing the water rates and borrowing options for Council’s review in March. The question isn’t about the water treatment plant being built – it’s about how to pay. Minimizing debt and preventing further cost escalation for a project of this magnitude is just as much of a priority as getting it built,” says Milsom.

Along with community visioning and many other outreach initiatives slated to begin this spring, staff will be engaging with stakeholders and the public to ensure issues and opportunities remain at the forefront as the city moves forward to deliver on its priorities for the community.