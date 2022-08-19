West Kelowna Councillor choosing not to run for upcoming election

Councillor Jayson Zilkie from the City of West Kelowna announcing he is not seeking re-election.

Zilkie made the announcement in a letter sent to the media:

"I am writing this to share that I will not be seeking re-election for my seat as City Councillor for the City of West Kelowna.

On October 20th, 2018, residents of West Kelowna elected me to be part of City Council, which was an incredible honour in just my first campaign.

When I was elected in In 2018, I had 2 small children, Micah (4) and Amara (2). My wife Erin and I now have 3 children, Micah (8), Amara (6) and Izaiah (3). Over the last few years we have gone through the BC Ministry of Children & Family Development, Foster Care training program and have recently been approved as Foster Parents.My family and I have decided not to seek re-election to spend more time with family and serve our community in other ways, while we trust in the Lord’s plan for our future. Our goal is to continue to serve the hurting and broken both locally and as we travel to third world countries as a family.

There is no other place like West Kelowna, and I have truly loved serving as a member of council. It has truly been an honour to serve this community which I have called home since I was 6 years old. I want to thank all the people who have supported me during my time on council, the countless residents who have reached out from this community and beyond. I want to thank our amazing staff and CAO at the City who have taught me so much about local governments and who are driven to make our city a better place. I want to thank my fellow council members, it has been an honour to serve with you. Finally, to Mr Mayor, it has been an honour to serve and lead with you. Our city is blessed to have a mayor like Mayor Milson who is incredibly compassionate, a great listener and an excellent leader!"

General Elections in BC will take place October 15, 2022.