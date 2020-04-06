West Kelowna crews douse RV fire on Ross Road

Shortly after 3pm this afternoon, crews from WKFR responded to a fire in an RV home on Ross Rd. Crews from the Lakeview Heights Station quickly knocked the fire down. Other crews from Westbank, Rose Valley and Glenrosa stations stood by to provide assistance if required.

There was no one home at the time of the fire. The unit sustained some damage, rendering it uninhabitable. The residents will be staying with friends.

The fire cause determination investigation has found that the fire was accidental, possibly via an overheated electrical appliance.

WKFR reminds members of the public to be mindful of physical distancing, even during emergency situations. It is critical that firefighters are given extra space to get their job done. The public is respectfully asked to stay well away from emergency responders as they approach and work at fire scenes. This is for everyone’s safety and to ensure that firefighters stay healthy to continue to protect the community.