West Kelowna Estates water system: Boil water notice

The City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, is issuing a Boil Water Notice, until further notice, for the West Kelowna Estates Water System, following a watermain break near the Blackwood Reservoir above Parkinson Road area.

Crews are on site conducting repairs. Customers in the West Kelowna Estates service area may experience little to no water pressure while crews continue repairs. The Boil Water Notice will be in place until further notice.

View a map at westkelownacity.ca/waterquality to confirm if your property is in the affected service area.

Under a Boil Water Notice, everyone in the service area must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

Free access to the bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water. Customers are advised to use caution while filling as icy conditions may be present. The tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the facility. Please bring clean bottles for filling.

Once the watermain repairs are completed, residents may experience reduced pressure, air in their lines, and temporary water discolouration. Residents are asked to turn on the highest cold water tap in their homes and let the water run for 20 minutes or until it runs clear.