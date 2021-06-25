West Kelowna Fire Behind Walmart Out

Update at 1:20PM

Fire Chief Jason Brolund has confirmed the fire is out and mop up and fire guard are being constructed.

1PM

A potentially scary situation in West Kelowna is under control.

Fire Chief Jason Brolund said, "Our crews were dispatched for a quickly moving fire in behind the Walmart in West Kelowna. When our crews arrived the fire was spreading rapidly in a field up the hill towards homes."

It took crews about 15 minutes to knock the fire down.

"Our priority immediately was to keep it away from homes that were threatened. The fire came right up to the back of a number of homes under construction and crews were able to stop it."

As of right now the cause is under investigation, but believed to be human caused.

Brolund encouraging people to be vigilant as the heat wave hits.