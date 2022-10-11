iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
C
Instagram

West Kelowna Fire Rescue give update on wildfire near Bartley Forestry Road


West Kelowna Fire Rescue

West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to a wildfire approximately 8 km up Bartley forestry road. The fire is estimated to be .4 of an acre, and in a difficult area to access. The fire is located outside the cities fire protection district. BC Wildfire currently has crews on scene and will update West Kelowna Fire as required.  No structures are at risk currently.

Please note that with a very dry and warm fall the fire danger is still high. Please ensure all fires are completely extinguished and care is taken in the back country.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175