West Kelowna Fire Rescue joining in on the giving spirit

West Kelowna Fire Rescue is kicking off their 25th Annual Holiday Food Drive in support of the Central Okanagan Food Bank. Firefighters and staff are asking the Greater Westside to join them in giving during this year’s campaign.

Firefighters and staff will volunteer their time, going door to door in a handful of neighbourhoods from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and Wednesday, Dec. 7 to collect non-perishable food donations.

“We’re not able to make it to every neighbourhood throughout the Greater Westside, but we invite our community to drop by their neighbourhood Fire Hall and leave a non-perishable food donation in the collection bins set up outside,” said West Kelowna Fire Chief, Jason Brolund.

Collection bins are located at each West Kelowna’s four fire halls at the following locations until Tuesday, Jan. 3:

Station 31 – Westbank, 3651 Old Okanagan Highway

Station 32 – Lakeview Heights, 2708 Olalla Road

Station 33 – Rose Valley, 1805 Westlake Road

Station 34 – Glenrosa, 3399 Gates Road

“We thank our Westside community in advance for pitching in to support the firefighters’ food drive and to make sure no one goes hungry this season,” said Brolund.