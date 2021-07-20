West Kelowna Fire Rescue knocked down grass fire

Press release:

Just before noon today, West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) responded to a reported boat on fire at Shelter Bay Marina that had spread into the grass.

On arrival, crews found that no boat was involved, but a rank two grass fire was burning up from the Marina to the edge of Campbell Road. On-site workers kept the fire from jumping the road with extinguishers and multiple hose lines, until WKFR crews could douse the entire area with foam and dig a guard around the perimeter.

The fire was approximately 40 meters by 20 meters, and was accidental in nature. Two workers were treated by BC Ambulance for minor smoke inhalation.

WKFR responded with two Engines, two Pumper-Tenders, a Command unit and a Safety.

Conditions are obviously tinder dry out there, so please exercise extreme caution with any hot works or related heat/spark producing devices or machinery.