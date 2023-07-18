West Kelowna Fire Rescue want's residents to be FireSmart around homes

West Kelowna Fire Rescue is calling on City of West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation property owners to take FireSmart actions today to better protect your families and your homes in the event of a wildfire.

FireSmart homes and neighbourhoods allow firefighters to concentrate their efforts on fighting wildfires, which ultimately saves more homes and lives. Westside residents can apply for grants of up to $500 per property (on a first-come, first-serve basis) for eligible FireSmart work that they do.

Follow these steps to create a FireSmart home:

Book a FireSmart home assessment with one of our FireSmart professionals by sending an email to firesmart@westkelownacity.ca. Take photos before, conduct the eligible FireSmart work, and take photos after. Complete the FireSmart Grant Application Package, attaching any photos and receipts. Email the completed package back to firesmart@westkelownacity.ca.

FireSmart actions include:

Installing non-combustible roofing and siding.

Cleaning eaves and installing gutter guards.

Keeping needles raked, moving bark mulch from around the house, keeping grass cut to less than 10 centimetres and properly pruning or removing hedges, shrubs and trees away from your house.

Moving firewood, fuel and propane tanks and other combustible materials 10 to 30 metres from your home.

The FireSmart campaign is one of several initiatives that will help achieve West Kelowna Council’s 2022-2026 Strategic Priorities objectives under the Foster Safety and Well-Being pillar, which includes ongoing wildfire prevention, mitigation and adaptation measures.