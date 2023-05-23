West Kelowna hosting FireSmart Family Day event

Take in some free, family fun as we learn how to become a more FireSmartTM community!

Everyone is invited to join West Kelowna Fire Rescue firefighters, staff and special guests for free activities and refreshments at FireSmart Family Day on Saturday, May 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire Hall No. 31, 3651 Old Okanagan Highway.

Activities include:

Playing games in the kid zone.

Meeting Sparky the Fire Dog, Ember the FireSmart Fox, and local firefighters.

Getting tips on protecting your home from wildfire.

Learning about Emergency Preparedness and the FireSmart program.

Spraying a firehose and checking out engines and equipment on display.

Enjoying refreshments and hotdogs, while supplies last.

Please support our local food bank and help fill their shelves for summer by bringing a non-perishable food donation and dropping it off at our on-site bin.

To accommodate this popular event, the City of West Kelowna will close Old Okanagan Highway, between Drought and Apollo Roads, and Apollo Road at Old Okanagan Highway, on May 27, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Access to all area businesses and residences will be maintained. Please respect crews, slow down in cone zones, and maintain posted speeds along detour routes, which include Brown, Drought and Gossett Roads.

Find out more about the local 2023 FireSmart program at westkelownacity.ca/firesmart.

To learn more about the British Columbia FireSmart program, visit firesmartbc.ca.