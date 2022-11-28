West Kelowna hosting handful of festive events for the holidays

An array of winter program activities and fun, festive events have been planned in West Kelowna, starting with two West Kelowna holiday staples – Light Up and Twinkle Tour.

On Friday, Dec. 2, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Light Up will take place at Westbank Centre on Brown Road, from Main Street to Gossett Road. The free, family- friendly event will include kids’ activity stations, entertainment on stage and various food vendors. Watch Santa and Mayor Milsom flip the switch on the holiday lights at 6 p.m.

After Light Up, find a comfortable spot to watch the high-altitude fireworks show, starting at 8:30 p.m., weather dependent, which can be seen from a variety of locations that view Westbank Centre area and Gellatly Bay.

Find a full schedule and a printable event map at westkelownacity.ca/LightUp.

A new addition this year includes a Polar Pancake Pajama Party for families with children 12 and younger on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Call the Recreation and Culture Department at 778-797-8800 for more information or to pre-register.

To add to the festivities, the City's third annual Twinkle Tour starts Dec. 1 through to Jan. 3. Submit your own home or business to be included on the tour at ourwk.ca/twinkletour, where you can also map your tour and download a scavenger hunt activity as you go!

The 2022 Twinkle Tour will also include a Most Festive Contest with prize winners to be announced in four categories:

Most festive residence

Most festive business

Most festive street/cul de sac

Most festive other category

The contest entry period will close Dec. 13. Judging will take place Dec. 16 and winners will be announced on Dec. 20.

Visit the City’s decorated public locations as part of the tour, including:

Brown Road

CNR Wharf and Gellatly Waterfront and Bridge

Mt. Boucherie Recreation Complex, the four fire halls, Municipal Hall and the Elliott Road operations building

The Mt. Boucherie Recreation Complex will also host several holiday-themed public skate and Big and Little Skate sessions throughout December. These programs will start Saturday, Dec. 3 and continue throughout the holiday season, ending Monday, Jan. 2. Find more information in the Winter Rec Guide which will be available on the City’s website starting Friday, Nov. 25 at westkelowncity.ca/recguide.