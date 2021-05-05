Press release:

This year, the City of West Kelowna is investing $35.6 million in infrastructure projects to build a brighter tomorrow.

Capital infrastructure projects include extending sidewalks and active transportation networks, improving roadways and drainage, adding to the city’s extensive parks system and upgrading equipment in arenas.

“With steady community growth to our young city and a high demand for city services, infrastructure improvements are necessary to ensure the City can meet the needs of residents today and for generations to come,” said Mayor Gord Milsom. “By investing in infrastructure now, we can continue to support our active community and enhance our neighbourhoods.”

Recently, City Council adopted the 2021 Budget and Five-Year Financial Plan Bylaw, which includes a one per cent Infrastructure Levy to help accelerate priority road and active transportation improvements throughout West Kelowna.

This year, significant investment is going into West Kelowna’s road and active transportation network, which includes:

Construction of a roundabout at Gellatly and Carrington Roads and a pathway from Witt Road to Boucherie Road ($2.5 million)

Road and intersection improvements at Stevens, Bartley, and Shannon Lake Road ($2.8 million)

Sidewalks along Stevens Road from Westlake Road to Shannon Lake Road ($2 million)

Road Rehabilitation Program ($1.2 million)

Sidewalks and drainage improvements on McIver and McTaggart Roads ($1.1 million)

Sidewalks and drainage improvements on Glenrosa Road ($1.35 million)

A major carryover project from 2020 includes the continued construction of the Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant.

Invest in Infrastructure remains one of four pillars of Council’s 2021 – 2022 Strategic Priorities, which focuses on building, improving and maintaining quality infrastructure and supports Council’s mission to plan for the future while taking care of today.

To learn more about the City’s capital projects, visit westkelownacity.ca/capitalprojects