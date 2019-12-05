West Kelowna Light Up tomorrow

We have decked the town with decorations and lights – and we are ready for you to join us for the big reveal, with tons of fun for everyone, at Light Up on Brown Road, from Main Street to Gossett Road, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. this Friday, December 6.

Free events and activities include choirs, kid’s crafts and letters to Santa, free hot chocolate, and a performance by the Kinshira Fire Dancers. Santa will visit with the kids and help Mayor Milsom switch on the holiday lights at 6 p.m.! Food vendors are on site for those wishing to purchase appies or dinner.

Crews will close Brown Road on December 6 from Main Street to Gossett Road from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. to accommodate set up and take down. The Electric Vehicle Fast Charging Station on Brown Road will be inaccessible during these times. The Plug Share App has posted closure notifications for the station. Crews will close the City parking lot next to the United Church for the entire day for staging and set up.

Event Schedule:

5:00 – Event and activities open from Main Street to Gossett Road

5:15 – Lakeview Heights Baptist Kids Choir

5:30 – Our Lady of Lourdes Kids Choir

6:00 – Light Up! With Mayor & Santa

6:15 – Vox Forte! Youth Choir

6:30 – Evangelical Christian Choir

7:00 – Ticálié Irish Dance Academy

7:30 – Kinshira Fire Dancers

7:50 – Grand Finale