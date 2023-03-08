West Kelowna man arrested after multiple dangerous driving incidents on motorcycle

The West Kelowna RCMP successfully took a dangerous motorcycle driver off the road with a methodical investigation.

Two motorcycles were first observed in the afternoon of February 9, 2023 travelling at a high rate of speed weaving in and out of traffic on Highway 97 at Ellis Street. RCMP officers followed the bike from a safe distance, observed them make a U-turn, and travelling at a high rate of speed, began weaving in and out of traffic again. RCMP officers activated their emergency equipment and attempted to stop the bikes, however the drivers fled.

On February 15, 2023 West Kelowna RCMP received a complaint of a blue motorcycle driving dangerously on Highway 97. The description of the motorcycle matched that from the report on February 9th. Several officers converged but the motorcycle was not located.

Then on March 2, 2023 reports of a blue Yamaha motorcycle were again reported for dangerous driving on Highway 97 in West Kelowna. Later that day, after an extensive investigation the blue Yamaha was spotted in an open garage in the 3000 block of McIver Road. Two men were outside and when officers approached they made a positive identification on one of the men and he was subsequently arrested for dangerous driving. The blue Yamaha motorcycle was also seized.

“This was an outstanding job of police work with a collaborative effort,” said Sgt. Mark Booth with the Kelowna RCMP’s Traffic Services department. “The West Kelowna CRU team and BCHP-Kelowna members conducted an excellent investigation tracking down the rider of this motorcycle and taking it off the streets. I truly believe we saved this rider from inevitably sustaining serious/life altering injuries and prevented an innocent driver from enduring a traumatic event.”

Police will be forwarding their investigation to the Crown and will be recommending multiple chargers.