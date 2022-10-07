West Kelowna Man wanted on BC-wide warrant located and arrested: police say

After receiving multiple calls from Kelowna citizens, Kelowna RCMP have arrested 32-year-old, Kelowna resident Tyler Jack Newton in Kelowna’s downtown core.

Newton was arrested without incident and is being held in jail for a Court appearance later today (October 7, 2022).

“This was an excellent example of the Kelowna RCMP Members, local media and the public working together to locate and ultimately arrest this dangerous repeat offender,” says Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer. “Thank you to citizens and callers who took the correct action by calling the Kelowna RCMP and not approaching this individual.”

Newton was wanted on a BC-wide warrant for an aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and using an imitation firearm during the commission of an offence stemming from an incident in West Kelowna in December of 2021.