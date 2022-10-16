West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom is Back for Another Term

As of Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:12 p.m., Gord Milsom has been declared as Mayor-elect for the City of West Kelowna receiving 4,410 votes. Andrew Kwaczynski, received 855 votes.

KWACZYNSKI, Andrew (855)

MILSOM, Gord – Elected (4,410)

The unofficial results for Councillors are:

BASTIAANSSEN, Anthony (1,333)

DA SILVA, Tasha - Elected (2,595)

SYLVIA, Dawn (724)

DE JONG, Rick – Elected (2,958)

ENSIGN, Rusty (1,581)

FRIESEN, Jason - Elected (2,565)

GROAT, Tom (2,091)

JOHNSTON, Stephen - Elected (2,988)

MARTIN, John S (1,882)

MILLSAP, Garrett – Elected (2,092)

NAAYKENS, Jasmine Jane (1,265)

WINSBY, Bryden (1,408)

ZANON, Carol – Elected (2,518)

The unofficial 2022-2025 School Trustee:

BOWEN, Laurie (1,924)

DESROSIERS, Chantelle – Elected (2,937)

A total number of votes cast was 5,522 with an estimated 28,098 eligible voters. Voter turnout is estimated at 19.96 per cent.

Declaration of official results will occur on Wednesday, Oct. 19 in Council Chambers, West Kelowna Municipal Hall, 2760 Cameron Road, West Kelowna, BC.

For full results visit westkelownacity.ca/2022election.