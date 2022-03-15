West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom to run for re-election

(What follows is the complete text of the announcement Mayor Milsom made today)

Gord Milsom is pleased to announce that he will be seeking community support for a second term as Mayor of the city of West Kelowna. The civic elections will be held on October 15, 2022.

In addition to Milsom’s proven track record delivering on the goals of his 2018 mayorship campaign, he’s excited about the future ahead with much more to accomplish.

Truly making West Kelowna a better place for future generations is deeply rooted from his business expertise and the long-standing, trusting and progressive relationships he has with others. From working collaboratively with all levels of government to being a good neighbour and delivering on his promises, Milsom continues to get things done with the community at the forefront.

Milsom leads with integrity, compassion, understanding and action. He tells the truth and keeps his word. He has a strong business acumen that benefits both municipal government and the community. He remains a champion for the community’s vision of growth, change and a good quality of life. He’s an advocate for seeking community input into what’s important and he conveys how he can help. He’s also become a proud grandpa so being on diaper changing duty can be added to his list of other recent responsibilities. As a highly respected business and family man, neighbour, leader and Mayor, Milsom continues to inspire others with how West Kelowna is taking shape as such a young and beautiful City. It's in his DNA to serve the public as a kind and results-oriented leader through good times and challenging times. And it would be his honour to continue to serve this great community in West Kelowna that everyone can be proud of.

Mayor Milsom is proud of the resiliency and strength demonstrated by West Kelowna residents and businesses throughout the pandemic. Milsom is also grateful to the community for their involvement and support of the many initiatives undertaken by City Council during the past three years. Milsom has greatly appreciated the opportunity to serve West Kelowna residents alongside a hardworking and dedicated Council and an incredible City Staff who get things done!

The City of West Kelowna has successfully moved forward with long overdue investment in municipal infrastructure including significant progress in the construction of the new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant, major road improvements (such as the upgrades to Glenrosa Road and the Carrington/Gellatly Roundabout), and the start of the building of our community’s first City Hall in collaboration with the Okanagan Regional Library and Westbank First Nation.

Milsom is also very pleased with the strong relationships which have been developed between the City and the Provincial Government and is thankful to the Health Minister for opening of the West Kelowna Urgent and Primary Care Centre. However, Milsom believes that much more advocacy work remains to be done in order to address local priorities such as; attainable housing, power redundancy, highway 97 improvements, impacts of climate change, community safety and further municipal infrastructure investment. Mayor Milsom is thankful for the positive relationship between Westbank First Nation and the City and he looks forward to further action on the path to truth & reconciliation.

Gord Milsom believes West Kelowna is the place to be and he is committed to continue to lead our community for long term success and prosperity.