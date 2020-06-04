West Kelowna Property Tax Notices in the Mail

More than 14,000 City of West Kelowna property owners will soon receive their tax notices through Canada Post and all residents are encouraged to pay online before the July 2 due date.

The City also reminds residents to please claim the Home Owner Grant online before the July 2. Visit online.westkelownacity.ca to claim the grant.

Those experiencing financial challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic have until September 30 to pay, if needed, without facing the 10 per cent late payment penalty, which the City would normally have charged July 3. For 2020 only, the City will charge the penalty October 1. Unclaimed Home Owner Grant amounts are subject to the 10 per cent penalty. Regardless of when you can pay, please claim the grant.

Eligible residents may also wish to defer payments through the Provincial Tax Deferment Program. Please visit www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/taxes/property-taxes/annual-property-tax/defer-taxes for more information.

Residents are encouraged to pay in advance, before July 2, using one of the following methods:

Online through your financial institution. Some financial institutions no longer accept in-person payments or Home Owner Grant applications. Please check with your bank beforehand. By cheque or money order using the afterhours drop box next to Municipal Hall’s main entry at City of West Kelowna, 2760 Cameron Road, West Kelowna, BC V1Z 2T6. By cheque or money order through the mail.

Please also note:

Make cheques payable to the City of West Kelowna and write the roll number in the memo line.

The City of West Kelowna does not accept credit cards but does accept cheques from credit card companies.

For those who mail payments, postmarks are not proof of payment date.

For more information, please call the West Kelowna Tax Department at 778-797-8860.

To receive information on the re-opening of City Hall and other news and events, please subscribe to receive the City’s e-notifications. Sign up at www.westkelownacity.ca/subscribe.