West Kelowna public hearing on proposed short term rental regulations

Press release:

The City of West Kelowna recommends those who wish to provide input, during a virtual March 16 public hearing on proposed short term rental regulations, to write in advance or call to pre-register to speak by phone during the meeting.

Current Public Health Orders restrict in-person attendance at the public hearing. However, the City will live-stream the meeting, beginning at 5 p.m., at westkelownacity.ca/webcasts so people can follow the proceedings comfortably from home.

Those interested in making submissions to Council can read the proposed regulations at www.westkelownacity.ca/shorttermrentals; then, send written submissions attention City Clerk, referencing File No. P 20-16 and including their names and addresses; or, pre-register to speak by calling 778-797-2250 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Email letters to submissions@westkelownacity.ca or leave in person at main reception or place in the drop box outside the main doors of Municipal Hall. All submissions received before the public hearing are provided to Council, but only those submitted by 4:00 p.m. March 15, are placed in the agenda. Council can receive no submissions after the public hearing closes.

Those who pre-register to speak will receive a call from staff during the Public Hearing to provide opportunities to address Council in queue.

Those who do not pre-register can call 778-797-2250 during the proceedings; however, due to potential high call volumes the lines may be busy, requiring repeat calling. Therefore, the City recommends calling in advance.